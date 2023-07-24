The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a one-year contract with free agent cornerback Marcus Peters, a source confirmed to ESPN on Monday.

Peters, 30, is a three-time Pro Bowl player who is hitting free agency for the first time after his least productive NFL season. After missing all of the 2021 season with a torn ACL, Peters wasn't the same defensive playmaker last season for the Baltimore Ravens, recording a career-low one interception.

A first-round draft pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015 when he was named the Defensive Rookie of the Year, Peters built a reputation for being one of the league's best ball hawks. Over the past eight seasons, Peters has produced the most interceptions (32), interceptions returned for touchdowns (six) and interception return yards (822) of any active player.

Peters is also known for his volatile play, which has led to heated confrontations over the years. Last season, Peters had to be restrained in an emotional outburst with coach John Harbaugh in the final moments of Baltimore's 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 4.

Peters has been traded twice in his career. He was first traded from the Chiefs to the Los Angeles Rams in 2018. After one full season with the Rams, he was dealt to Baltimore midway through the 2019 season, when he helped the Ravens to their best regular-season mark in franchise history at 14-2.

Entering his ninth season, Peters has totaled 346 career tackles and 11 forced fumbles.

The news of Peters' agreement with the Raiders was first reported by NFL Network.

ESPN's Jamison Hensley contributed to this report.