NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- New Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is looking forward to the opportunity to help groom some of the younger receivers on the team.

The 11th-year veteran joins a group including second-year wideouts, Treylon Burks and Kyle Philips. Hopkins mentioned past veterans such as Andre Johnson and Larry Fitzgerald whom he learned from when he was with the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals respectively.

Now it's his turn to play the mentor role with the Titans.

"I approach it as a challenge to help those guys get to where they want to get to," Hopkins said. "Obviously it's about the team, so whatever I can do to help those guys on and off the field, that's what I'll do."

This is nothing new to Hopkins. He pointed to Will Fuller V's emergence as a rookie receiver in 2016 and the younger receivers on the Cardinals as examples.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Hopkins has already shown great energy since first coming to the team's facility on Monday and doing the conditioning test on Tuesday.

At 31 years old, Hopkins feels his game will continue to be productive because of his football IQ and pace at which he plays. Hopkins said he started to train differently by working with a speed trainer at Exos in Arizona since he never ran track before.

Putting in the hard work is what Hopkins credits his success to despite those who question his practice habits.

"As much as people say I don't practice, I don't think you can put up the type of numbers I have without practicing," Hopkins said. "Of course that's overblown. I think that started in Houston when they were trying to, well whatever. It's overblown."

Vrabel said the Titans will have a practice plan for Hopkins that is yet to be determined. Vrabel also added that Hopkins told him of a prior engagement he had to take care of that will cause him to miss a couple of practice days early in camp.

"I respect how he's handled that, allowing me to take personal leave to handle some family things," Hopkins said. "That's who Vrabel is. That's part of the decision why I came here."