INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who has requested a trade, reported back pain during his pre-training camp physical that was deemed to be from an injury that was not sustained while playing for Indianapolis, a league source told ESPN.

The situation now has the team considering whether to place Taylor on the non-football injury list, which could result in Indianapolis withholding his salary, the source said.

Taylor failed his physical, the source said, because of a combination of a previous ankle injury on which surgery was performed earlier this year, and the back injury. The team's medical staff had not previously discussed a back issue with Taylor and the Colts were unaware of the problem until Taylor reported on Tuesday, the source said.

There's some belief that the back issue stems from an old injury, but Taylor continues to complain of discomfort, according to the source.

Taylor could not be reached for comment by ESPN.

All of this comes on the heels of a dramatic scene Saturday night when Taylor -- who has been on the physically unable to perform list since reporting -- met with Colts owner Jim Irsay on Irsay's luxury motor coach parked adjacent to the practice field during the team's evening workout.

Shortly after Taylor and Irsay emerged from the hourlong meeting, news broke that Taylor had requested a trade in a conversation with the team last week.

Taylor has been seeking a contract extension, but Irsay has now said on multiple occasions that the team does not intend to sign him to an extension at this time. Irsay told ESPN last week that the club has not even made a contract offer to the NFL's leading rusher during the 2021 season.