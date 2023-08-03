RENTON, Wash. -- Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith will not be charged in connection with his 2022 arrest on suspicion of DUI, a spokesperson with the King County Prosecutor's Office told ESPN on Thursday.

Prosecutors declined to file charges of DUI or reckless driving due to insufficient evidence. Smith's BAC was found to be .038, well below the legal limit of .08 in Washington State. His THC concentration was 2.6, also well below the legal limit of 5.

There was a backlog of blood tests with the State Patrol Crime Lab, which explains the long delay in processing Smith's results.

Smith was arrested Jan. 10, 2022, early in the morning after the Seahawks returned to Seattle from their season finale against the Arizona Cardinals. He was initially stopped for going 96 mph in a 60 mph zone and driving erratically across several lanes of traffic, according to an arrest report.

Smith, 32, re-signed with Seattle last offseason and made the Pro Bowl after a breakout 2022 season. The Seahawks gave him a three-year, $75 million deal in March.