Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills was acquitted of rape and kidnapping charges in an Ohio courtroom Friday.

Sills, 25, was indicted by a Guernsey County Common Pleas Court grand jury in February on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping, both first-degree felonies. The jury deliberated for about three hours on Friday following five days of trial before delivering the verdict.

"I have done nothing wrong, and I am glad that was proven today," Sills said in court following the ruling.

Sills was accused of engaging in sexual activity that was not consensual and holding a victim against her will in December 2019.

The NFL placed him on the commissioner's exempt list following the indictment. He was not permitted to participate in practices or games or travel with the Eagles, though he remained on their roster.

Sills, a native of Sarahsville, Ohio, was signed by the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in April of 2022. He appeared in one game last season, in October against the Arizona Cardinals.