EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings bolstered their receiver depth Sunday by signing veteran receiver N'Keal Harry following a workout at their practice facility, the team announced.

Harry will help backfill a group that has been practicing without two injured receivers. Jalen Nailor hasn't participated since suffering a lower leg injury during the first practice of training camp July 26. Trishton Jackson also suffered a lower leg injury last week.

Harry, 25, played for three seasons with the New England Patriots after they made him a first-round draft pick in 2019. His time there was a disappointment as he managed 57 receptions over 33 games in that span, and he was traded to the Chicago Bears in 2022 for a seventh-round draft pick.

The Vikings now have four former first-round picks in their receiver group: Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Jalen Reagor and now Harry.