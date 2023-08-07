John Johnson III has agreed to sign a one-year deal to return to the Los Angeles Rams, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Johnson played his first four years with the Rams before spending the last two seasons with the Cleveland Browns, who released the veteran safety in March.

The Rams will add Johnson's experience and versatility to a young group of safeties that includes Jordan Fuller, Russ Yeast, Quentin Lake and Jason Taylor II.

Johnson, 27, signed a three-year, $33.75 million deal with the Browns in 2021 but struggled to generate game-changing plays in Cleveland. He recorded 162 tackles, 4 interceptions, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries and a sack in 32 games with the Browns.

A third-round draft selection in 2017, Johnson started 48 games in four seasons with Los Angeles and was a key contributor for the 2018 Rams team that reached the Super Bowl.