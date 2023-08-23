Stephen A. Smith discusses why Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle give the Dolphins a better offense than the Jets. (1:16)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers finally has his blindside protector.

Left tackle Duane Brown was activated Wednesday from the physically unable to perform list, meaning he's cleared to practice as the Jets continue their final week of training camp.

Brown, who underwent rotator cuff surgery after the season, will be ready for the season opener against the Buffalo Bills, coach Robert Saleh said. He won't play in the preseason finale; the Jets face the New York Giants on Saturday, with Rodgers slated to make his Jets debut.

The hope is that Brown, who turns 38 on Aug. 30, will practice Thursday.

With Brown on the PUP list, the Jets have rotated Max Mitchell and Billy Turner at left tackle, neither of whom stood out. Barring a setback, Brown is expected to start at left tackle in the regular season.

The offensive line, a trouble spot in camp, finally is starting to take shape. Former first-round pick Mekhi Becton, a backup throughout camp, will start against the Giants, meaning it's his job to lose. Connor McGovern retained the center position. The guards are returning starters Alijah Vera-Tucker and Laken Tomlinson.

All they need is Brown back in the lineup.

"We feel really good about our O-line," Saleh said.

The Jets signed Brown to a two-year, $20 million contract last August, when Becton suffered a season-ending knee injury early in training camp.

Brown tore a rotator cuff late in camp, resulting in a four-game stint on injured reserve. Actually, he had multiple tears in the cuff. He opted to postpone surgery until after the season, earning effusive praise for his toughness. He wound up starting 12 games at left tackle.

"I mean, shoot, people won't even get out of bed for the stuff he went through and he was playing football games -- and he didn't have to do because his money was already guaranteed," Saleh said. "The guys had torn rotator cuffs and he still went out there, and he didn't have to. He played damn near the whole season with one arm and played pretty damn well."

The Jets were so impressed with Brown that they created a team award in his name. He was the first recipient of the "Selfless Warrior" award.