CINCINNATI -- Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since suffering a strained right calf on July 27.

During the session that was open to the media, Burrow participated in all the throwing drills with assistant Dan Pitcher and the team's backups, Jake Browning and Will Grier, who signed Wednesday with the team's practice squad after being released by the Dallas Cowboys.

It's a welcomed sign for Cincinnati, who was without Burrow for the past six weeks as he recovered from the calf issue.

Before Wednesday, the only public throwing session Burrow had was before the team's preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons on Aug. 11. Burrow was not wearing the compression sleeve on the right leg that he has worn often since the injury occurred.

Burrow was not available to speak to the media on Wednesday, according to a team spokesperson.

The fifth-year player and former No. 1 overall pick out of LSU is coming off his best season in the NFL. In 2022, he finished 10th in Total QBR and received votes for The Associated Press' Most Valuable Player award for the first time in his career.