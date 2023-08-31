        <
          Predicting potential 2023 surprises for all 32 NFL teams

          • Dan Graziano, senior NFL national reporterAug 31, 2023, 10:50 AM
              Dan Graziano is a senior NFL national reporter for ESPN
          You might think you know what's going to happen in the 2023 NFL season, but the fact is none of us do. There are always surprises.

          Predicting surprises can feel a little a silly. If we could predict them, they wouldn't be surprises, after all. But the point of this annual exercise is to take some things that I've come across in my offseason reporting and turn them forward to predict stuff you aren't expecting that might just happen. We do one for every team, which is always fun because I never know which fan base is going to be mad -- though I know at least one will. We hit on a few of these each year, and this year's set of potential surprises includes offensive breakouts, depth-chart sleepers, trade possibilities and stat leader candidates.

          Let's get started in the AFC East, which includes a few running back nuggets.

          Jump to:
          ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN
          CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND
          JAX | KC | LAC | LAR | LV | MIA | MIN
          NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF
          SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

          AFC EAST

          Buffalo Bills

          Don't be surprised if ... running back James Cook becomes a star in this offense.