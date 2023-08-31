The Tennessee Titans will sign former Chicago Bears pass-rusher Trevis Gipson, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Gipson, who was released by the Bears on Tuesday, appeared to acknowledge the signing Thursday morning on social media platform X, saying "Titan up let's go!!!"

Gipson, 26, enjoyed a breakout season with the Bears in 2021, recording seven sacks and five forced fumbles as an outside linebacker in Chicago's 3-4 scheme that season.

But Gipson struggled last season as a defensive end when the Bears moved to a 4-3 front under first-year coach Matt Eberflus, finishing with just three sacks. Bears general manager Ryan Poles said Wednesday that he likes Gipson as a player but admitted that "his success came in a different scheme."

Gipson figures to have a chance at a significant role in the Titans' 3-4 base defense. After star Harold Landry III, the Titans have listed Arden Key as their other starting outside linebacker, with Rashad Weaver likely playing a reserve role.

Key did not play in Tennessee's final preseason game and missed practice Monday because of a calf injury.

A fifth-round draft selection in 2020, Gipson has 75 tackles and 10 sacks in 40 career games with the Bears.

ESPN's Courtney Cronin and Turron Davenport contributed to this report.