JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed starting defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton on injured reserve with a non-football-related medical issue with his back.

The Jaguars will now be without one of their best defensive linemen for at least four games before he would be eligible to return.

Among the other transactions the team made on Thursday was signing tight end Josh Pederson -- son of head coach Doug Pederson -- to the team's practice squad.

Hamilton's non-football-related medical issue emerged after the team spent two days in joint practices with the Detroit Lions on Aug. 16-17. He hasn't practiced since, though he did return to the team facility earlier this week. Hamilton signed a three-year contract extension worth $34.5 million, with $23 million guaranteed, this spring. He had career highs in tackles (56), sacks (2.5) and tackles for loss (5) last season. The Jaguars also placed offensive lineman Cooper Hodges (knee) on IR and signed defensive end Angelo Blackson and offensive lineman Blake Hance, whom they cut on Tuesday.

Josh Pederson was among the players the team waived on Tuesday. He signed with the team in early July after catching 24 passes for 325 yards in 10 games with the USFL's Houston Gamblers.

Pederson has never appeared in an NFL regular-season game but spent time on the rosters of the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints in 2021 and with the Kansas City Chiefs last season. Josh Pederson also followed his father in college, playing four seasons for UL Monroe, where he caught 99 passes for 1,191 yards and 11 touchdowns.