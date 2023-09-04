CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Bengals will have one of their top defensive players available for Week 1.

Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie is expected to play in the team's season opener against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, coach Zac Taylor said after Monday's practice. It will be Awuzie's first game since he suffered a torn ACL in Week 8 of last season at Cleveland.

"It's good to get him back," Taylor said. "Him back in the huddle, him back out there taking reps. He really makes those receivers work for everything that they get. I know that they would tell you that."

Throughout the offseason, Awuzie has trended toward being ready for the regular-season opener. Toward the end of training camp, the seventh-year player out of Colorado transitioned from 7-on-7 drills to eventually taking full reps during team drills.

At the time of his injury last season, Awuzie was arguably one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. Through the first eight weeks of the 2022 season, he allowed the fifth-lowest completion percentage over expectation when targeted as the nearest defender, per NFL Next Gen Stats. Taylor praised Awuzie as one of the "smartest corners in the league."

"He's got those instincts, that awareness," Taylor said. "Physically is as talented as anyone. There's a lot that he brings to the table that people see and people don't see."

Awuzie is expected to start at outside cornerback opposite second-year player Cam Taylor-Britt, Cincinnati's second-round pick in the 2022 draft.

Taylor also discussed quarterback Joe Burrow's status for Sunday's game, calling him "day-to-day." Burrow returned to practice last week after missing six weeks with a strained calf. While Taylor didn't officially say Burrow would be ready to start Week 1, offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said last week the quarterback was trending in that direction.

Cincinnati also received good news on defensive end Joseph Ossai. After a team source said Ossai was expected to be out for four to six weeks with a sprained right ankle, Taylor officially deemed him "day-to-day."

The third-year player from Texas did not practice during the portion open to the media. However, he was spotted doing some rehab work after sporting a walking boot following his injury in the preseason finale against Washington.

"I think everything has been encouraging," Taylor said.