Louis Riddick explains why Justin Fields and the Bears are going to have a huge breakout season. (1:05)

Riddick: You're going to see Justin Fields break out this season (1:05)

CHICAGO -- Chicago Bears fan Jake Mazanke's celebration of marriage included an ode to Hall of Fame coach Mike Ditka.

Mazanke, who married his wife Catie on Saturday, brought back the theme from his bachelor party last November, in which he and 17 friends dressed up like the legendary Chicago coach for the Bears-Falcons game at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Read more: Bears fans at bachelor party dress as Mike Ditka for game

Mazanke and his groomsmen wore Ditka's famous sweater vest over their tuxedo shirts and bow ties and completed the look with fake mustaches and the former Bears coach's signature aviator sunglasses.

At the wedding reception, all 18 Ditka clones carried out an orchestrated routine to "Bear Down, Chicago Bears" on the dance floor.

Ditka coached Chicago from 1982 to '92 and was a tight end for the Bears from 1961 to '66.