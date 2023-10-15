Open Extended Reactions

Wondering how a highlight-reel catch stacks up against the best of the year? We have you covered, ranking every incredible reception of the 2023 NFL season. That means all of the top one-handed grabs, diving snags, toe-tapping chunk plays and ridiculous circus catches are all in one place, stacked up against each other.

We will update this ranking each weekend as receivers, tight ends and running backs haul in passes with flair. But who ranks No. 1 right now?

Game: Week 1 vs. Bills (fourth quarter, 4:55)

GARRETT WILSON IS THAT GUY!!!



WE'RE TIED!!#BUFvsNYJ on ESPN pic.twitter.com/SUMWcTPF1e — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 12, 2023

On a red zone fade ball from Zach Wilson to Garrett Wilson, we see really tight coverage from Buffalo's Tre'Davious White. It's how you teach it. But the catch? Just ridiculous stuff. Excellent body control, great focus and elite ball skills to finish here for Wilson, who tied the score with the TD, setting up the Jets to eventually win in overtime. Wow.

Game: Week 6 vs. 49ers (third quarter, 14:05)

In a one-on-one boundary matchup on a fade route, Copper played above the rim here on the finish. He high-points the ball and manages to get his feet down in bounds. It's a big-time play.

Game: Week 1 at Colts (second quarter, 4:56)

Jones created separation in the high red zone with a double-move, but it's the finish that stood out. He went full extension to get hands on this one, securing the catch and getting a knee down -- on an absolute dime from quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Game: Week 2 at Panthers (third quarter, 7:22)

On a straight go route, Olave had his right arm pinned by Panthers cornerback CJ Henderson in coverage and had to extend his left hand. He locates the ball, keeps the play alive and secures the catch for a 42-yard gain. It's incredible focus on a downfield contested play -- and a big-time throw from Derek Carr, too, as he targets the up-field shoulder of his receiver and cuts it loose.

Game: Week 6 vs. Colts (second quarter, 12:51)

This is a hole-shot throw for Lawrence, with Engram flexed out wide against Cover 2. Jacksonville finds the void and puts the ball into the boundary here, as Engram adjusts and finishes with a one-handed grab in front of the deep-half safety.

Game: Week 2 vs. Chiefs (second quarter, 0:20)

We see a nice fade route into the boundary, and a one-on-one matchup for Ridley. The receiver adjusts and tracks this ball to make the play on the back shoulder. And how about those strong hands to finish here?