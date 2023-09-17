HOUSTON -- The injuries continue to mount for the Texans' offensive line.

Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil is not expected to play in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts due to a knee injury, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday night.

Offensive tackle Josh Jones, acquired in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals, is expected to replace Tunsil after starting at left guard in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens.

If Tunsil does not play Sunday, he would become the fourth regular starter missing from Houston's offensive line. Right tackle Tytus Howard (broken hand) and center Juice Scruggs (hamstring) landed on injured reserve, and left guard Kenyon Green (left shoulder) and center Scott Quessenberry (torn ACL and MCL) were placed on injured reserve in August, ending their seasons.

Tunsil, the NFL's highest-paid offensive tackle, practiced only once this week as a limited participant Thursday. The Texans used their standard elevation for offensive line depth and brought tackle Austin Deculus to the active game-day roster for insurance.

The Texans also signed interior offensive lineman Michael Deiter to the 53-man roster.

The injuries on the offensive line could cause trouble for Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, who was listed on the injury report with a right shoulder injury.

In the Texans' 25-9 loss to the Ravens in Week 1, the No. 2 pick had a QBR of 0.3 when facing pressure as he went 3-for-9 for 16 yards with five sacks.