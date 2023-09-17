CINCINNATI -- Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. became the latest Ravens starter to leave a game with an injury in what has become a rough start to the season healthwise for Baltimore.

Beckham was ruled out in the third quarter of Sunday's 27-24 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals with an ankle injury. It appeared that he hurt the ankle on the opening drive, when he left the game briefly and was looked at by a doctor on the bench. He left with three catches for 29 yards.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said after the game that he doesn't believe Beckham's injury is serious.

"We'll learn more [Monday]," Harbaugh said.

Beckham had left the locker room by the time reporters entered.

The injury continued a bad trend for Baltimore, which entered Week 2 without five injured starters. The Ravens placed running back J.K. Dobbins (Achilles) on injured reserve and had four others inactive: offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee), center Tyler Linderbaum (ankle), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot) and safety Marcus Williams (pectoral).

It marked the third straight game against the Bengals that Beckham left with an injury. He tore the ACL in his left knee at Cincinnati in 2020 while with the Cleveland Browns and then injured his left knee against the Bengals in the Super Bowl in February 2022, when he was with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Ravens have plenty of depth at wide receiver. Without Beckham, quarterback Lamar Jackson still has three wide receivers picked in the first round of the draft: Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor.