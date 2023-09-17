DETROIT -- In his home debut at Ford Field, Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery was carted to the locker room with a thigh injury at the start of the fourth quarter in Sunday's 37-31 overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Montgomery rode the cart with his right leg wrapped underneath an ice pack and did not return to the game.

"It looks like a thigh bruise. I'll know more tomorrow," Lions coach Dan Campbell said after the game.

He was having another strong game with 16 carries for 67 rushing yards and a touchdown in addition to a catch for 7 yards.

He appeared to suffer the injury at the three-minute mark of the third quarter after being dragged to the ground near the sideline by Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks after making the catch from quarterback Jared Goff.

Goff's streak without an interception also ended Sunday after going 383 consecutive attempts. That was the third longest run in NFL history behind Tom Brady (399) and Aaron Rodgers (402).

Goff hadn't thrown a pick since Nov. 6, 2022, before being intercepted in the fourth quarter by Seattle cornerback Tre Brown, who returned it 40 yards for a pick-six.