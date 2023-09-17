INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- In danger of going into the half down seven points and the Los Angeles Rams set to get the ball to start the third quarter at SoFi Stadium, the San Francisco 49ers put together a much-needed two-minute drive, capped by quarterback Brock Purdy sneaking it in from 1 yard out for a touchdown.

Niners coach Kyle Shanahan opted to go for it instead of kicking the field goal after the Rams committed a couple of penalties in the end zone to move the ball as close to the goal line as possible. The extra point tied it 17-17 at the half.

Earlier in the game, Christian McCaffrey picked up where he left off last year against the Rams, as he burst up the middle for a 14-yard touchdown to cap the opening drive, staking the Niners to a 7-0 first-quarter lead.

For McCaffrey, it's the 11th straight game (including playoffs) he has scored a touchdown, dating to last season. That breaks a tie with receiver Freddie Solomon, who scored in 10 straight games in 1984, giving McCaffrey the second-longest such streak in franchise history. Only Jerry Rice (12 games in 1987) has a longer streak.

McCaffrey rushed five times for 26 yards and had a 9-yard reception on the opening drive. In San Francisco's win against the Rams in Week 8 last season, McCaffrey threw for, ran for and caught a touchdown, making him the fourth player since the 1970 merger to complete the touchdown trifecta in a game.