CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Panthers will be without at least two key members of the secondary for an extended period as they prepare to face the Minnesota Vikings and the NFL's second-ranked passing attack.

Starting safety Xavier Woods is expected to miss extended time, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, after injuring his hamstring in Sunday's 37-27 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. One source said the absence could be four to six weeks.

Meanwhile, starting cornerback Jaycee Horn is already on injured reserve with a hamstring injury suffered in the opener, which coach Frank Reich said will force Horn to miss a "significant'' amount of time.

Carolina also could be without cornerback CJ Henderson, Horn's replacement, for Sunday's 1 p.m. game against the Vikings at Bank of America Stadium. Henderson suffered an ankle injury against Seattle.

The status of starting inside linebacker Frankie Luvu, who left Sunday's game with a hip injury, also is in question for a unit already without starting inside linebacker Shaq Thompson. The team captain suffered a season-ending fractured fibula in Week 2.

That leaves the 0-3 Panthers potentially without four defensive starters against the 0-3 Vikings, who average 406 yards of total offense (third) and 339.7 yards per game passing (second).

Carolina still doesn't know if it will be without starting quarterback Bryce Young for a second straight game. Monday, Reich said the top pick of the 2023 draft, who suffered an ankle sprain in Week 2, will be reevaluated Wednesday.

It could be a good sign that the Panthers didn't immediately sign another quarterback to the practice squad, after the New Orleans Saints signed Jake Luton to their active roster with Derek Carr week-to-week with a sprained shoulder.

Instead, Carolina signed wide receiver Matt Landers to its practice squad with rookie wideout Jonathan Mingo in the concussion protocol.