Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season is here, and league insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano are breaking down the biggest questions, latest news and notable buzz of the week. Plus, they picked out which teams are on upset watch and which players should -- or shouldn't -- be in your fantasy football lineups.

There have been a bunch of early-season surprises -- who would have predicted the Bengals would be at the bottom of the AFC North through three games -- but what has been convincing enough to already change minds since the preseason? What's new on the Jonathan Taylor front, and will the star running back be traded? Are any coaching seats already heating up? And which quarterbacks could find themselves on the bench if their play doesn't rapidly improve?

It's all here, as Dan and Jeremy answer big questions and empty their reporting notebooks with everything they've heard heading into Week 4.

Jump to a topic:

What we've learned | Taylor trade

Coach hot seats | Benched QBs

Upset picks | Fantasy tips | Latest buzz

What have you changed your mind about since the start of the season?