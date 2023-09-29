Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones was arrested Friday in Las Vegas, according to online jail records.

Jones was listed as an inmate at the Clark County Detention Center as of late Friday morning. He allegedly violated a domestic violence temporary protective order and was held on $15,000 bail, according to jail records.

Jones, 33, has not played this season and has been away from the Raiders since Labor Day weekend, when he made a series of social media posts aimed at the team, owner Mark Davis, general manager Dave Ziegler and coach Josh McDaniels. The Raiders placed Jones on the non-football illness list Sept. 20.

Jones wrote on social media Monday night that he was taken to a hospital "against my will" last week by the Las Vegas Fire Department and later transferred to a behavioral health facility.

He also made numerous posts on social media Thursday, including multiple live videos in which he could be seen rambling about numerous topics while sitting outside his home.

The Raiders have repeatedly referred to Jones' situation as a private matter and declined further comment.

"I'm going to stay with where I'm at," McDaniels said Friday when asked about Jones' arrest. "I don't have much to add to any of that. Nothing's changed on our end in terms of what his status is and everything else. It is what it is."

McDaniels added he cares for all his players and wants the best for them.

"That will never change," McDaniels said. "That part is going to be there now and forever for all the guys we've coached and got an opportunity to know and work with. So just kind of take it as it comes here as we're going through this and continue to try to do the best we can. Like I said, there's not much we can do other than that."

ESPN's Paul Gutierrez contributed to this report.