ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White was carted off the field during his team's 48-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday after suffering an injury to his right Achilles.

White suffered the injury while covering wide receiver Tyreek Hill on a fourth-and-1 play in the last minute of the third quarter. He was attended to by athletic trainers and threw his helmet in frustration. The entire Bills sideline surrounded him before he was carted off into the locker room. The crowd at Highmark Stadium shouted "Tre" as he was driven into the tunnel.

Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White was emotional after suffering an injury to his Achilles in Sunday's game against the Dolphins. Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

The injury comes less than two years after White tore his left ACL on Thanksgiving in 2021. It took the cornerback exactly a year to return to a game from that injury, but he has started every game this season and six regular-season and two playoff games last year. White had an interception in last week's victory over the Washington Commanders.

Selected in the first round of the 2017 draft by the Bills, White, 28, was named first-team All-Pro in 2019.

Bills cornerback Christian Benford also suffered a shoulder injury in the game and received an X-ray but was able to return in White's absence.