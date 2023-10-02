NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry told himself to "go be Peyton Manning" when he heard Ryan Tannehill relay the playcall that led to his 2-yard touchdown pass to rookie tight end Josh Whyle during their 27-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Henry lined up in the Wildcat formation and got the snap. He rolled to his right and then delivered a jumping pass to Whyle, who scored his first career touchdown. Henry now has four career passing touchdowns, including one in the playoffs.

"Peyton Manning had to show up again," Henry said of his pass.

The Titans installed the play toward the end of the week. The pass almost didn't happen when the Bengals called a timeout before the play. Tennessee offensive coordinator Tim Kelly decided to stick with the call after the timeout, and the players executed it perfectly.

Defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons got a rare offensive snap on the play. Simmons started at fullback, then shifted to the offensive line as a tackle eligible.

Henry also had 22 carries for 122 yards and a rushing touchdown on the day. The eighth-year running back passed Earl Campbell for the second-most career rushing yards (8,620) in Oilers and Titans history. Eddie George holds the record with 10,009 career rushing yards.

"I was a kid that loved football playing in my grandmother's yard in Yulee, Florida," Henry said. "To be mentioned with a name that I've heard so long as a kid, it's a surreal moment for me."