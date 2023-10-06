ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The Detroit Lions could be without top receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who missed a full week of practice, for Sunday's home game against the Carolina Panthers.

St. Brown is listed as doubtful after suffering an abdominal injury during last week's win at Green Bay. The third-year wide receiver has two touchdowns and leads the Lions in receptions (26) and receiving yards (331).

Although he wasn't involved in team activities, St. Brown was spotted at practice working with trainers to the side. He told reporters Thursday his goal was to suit up for the Panthers game.

"I'm feeling pretty good. I was running today," St. Brown said. "Actually, I might've hit one of my top speeds the other day. So I'm feeling pretty good."

Coach Dan Campbell, however, said Friday they will know more about St. Brown's status in the next 24 hours. Campbell admitted it's "not easy" to plan without an impact player such as St. Brown available but said other guys are ready to step up if necessary, such as rookie tight end Sam LaPorta.

"It makes it hard because he is, he's a very productive, impactful player for us. And above all, he's very dependable, he's very dependable," Campbell said. "You don't have to worry about him being where he's supposed to be, do the job he's supposed to do, and that's run and pass game.

"I mean there's so many things that people don't even notice about him that he does behind the scenes, whether it's opening up a teammate in the pass game or blocking for the running backs. I mean he's very productive for us. But the good news is that we feel like we're by committee here and we're going to use all the pieces we have, all the resources if he's not able to go, because we've got enough."

Rookie defensive back Brian Branch has also been ruled out with an ankle injury.