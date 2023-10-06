Week 5 got started with a bang for the Chicago Bears, who ended their 14-game losing streak with a 40-20 thumping of the Washington Commanders on Thursday night in Landover, Maryland.

Justin Fields connected with D.J. Moore eight times for 230 yards and three touchdowns to power the Bears' attack.

Unfortunately, Chicago didn't escape without injuries. Its first three running backs - Khalil Herbert (ankle), rookie Roschon Johnson (concussion) and Travis Homer (hamstring) - all departed the game. But since the Bears now don't play until Oct. 15, they're hopeful to get at least one if not two back.

The Pittsburgh Steelers got some good news on Friday: Quarterback Kenny Pickett (left knee bone bruise) was removed from the injury list and is expected to start on Sunday in the big rivalry game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The news wasn't as good in Detroit, where the banged-up Lions are probably going to be without Amon-Ra St. Brown and perhaps more key pieces against the Carolina Panthers.

Here are more injury updates from our NFL Nation reporters as we head toward the Sunday matchups:

Injury: Abdomen, hamstring, ankle, non-injury

St. Brown didn't practice with the team all week but was active with a trainer on the side for drills. Coach Dan Campbell told reporters Friday that they would know more on his game-time status in the next 24 hours but didn't push him Friday. "Happened during the game, was able to finish it," Campbell said of the injury. The abdomen irritation started after last week's win over the Green Bay Packers game. St. Brown said he expects to play Sunday, but he's 50-50. He was designated as doubtful.

Gibbs, the rookie running back, participated in a limited practice session on Friday and is listed as questionable. He has logged the team's second-most rushing yards (179) and carries (39) while splitting time in the backfield with veteran David Montgomery while also posting 14 receptions for 70 yards.

Branch, the rookie safety, injured his ankle during last week's win over Green Bay and didn't practice all week. He has been ruled out. "I don't think it's this long term - that's why we didn't put him on IR," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said on Friday. "So, we're hopeful for Tampa but we'll just have to play it by ear."

Williams was reinstated after serving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's gambling policy and participated in his first full week of practice since training camp. Campbell says he's assimilated himself right back into the mix, but they're playing it safe with his return. He is listed as questionable. "Yeah, doing a good job," Campbell said. "Man, he's coming right in, been one of the guys putting the work in. It's good to have him back."

-- Eric Woodyard

Injury: Thigh

Stevenson has been limited all week, which sets up a scenario in which Ezekiel Elliott could be thrust into a larger role. It has been a slow start to the season for Stevenson (60 carries, 164 yards, 2.7 avg., 1 TD), in part because the Patriots have played with four different offensive line configurations. Stevenson has played 194 offensive snaps, while Elliott has played 99, and a tip-off on Stevenson's availability/workload should come by late Saturday afternoon if the Patriots elevate RB Kevin Harris from the practice squad.

-- Mike Reiss

Injury: Left knee bone bruise; groin

Pickett insists he'll play Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. He participated in some level of practice all week, though he wore a hefty brace on Wednesday, before ditching it in favor of a calf ankle sleeve for the final two practices. Highsmith popped up on the team's injury report Thursday. He said he sustained the groin injury at the end of Wednesday's practice, but he expects to play on Sunday after getting rest and treatment. If Highsmith is limited, the Steelers have depth at the position in Markus Golden and rookie Nick Herbig.

-- Brooke Pryor

Injury: Ankle, groin, concussion, concussion

Taylor practiced this week and could be activated from the physically unable to perform list on Saturday, according to coach Shane Steichen. Taylor hasn't been in the lineup since last December, but the Colts were encouraged by what they saw and feel he is quite possibly ready to suit up.

Leonard will miss Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans, creating a situation where emerging linebacker E.J. Speed will see increased snaps. Speed has played 50% of the defensive snaps but has performed well enough to force coaches to find a way to expand his role.

Paye showed concussion symptoms after last week's loss to the Rams and won't play Sunday. Look for third-year player Dayo Odeyingbo to see a sharp increase in his snaps, with Tyquan Lewis spelling him. Odeyingbo had a monster game in Week 4 with a forced fumble, 1.5 sacks and seven tackles.

Raimann misses his second consecutive game, which sets up another game with rookie Blake Freeland protecting quarterback Anthony Richardson's blind side. That's a tall order against a physical Titans defensive front.

-- Stephen Holder

Injury: Ankle

Beckham said he's planning on playing after missing the past two games with an ankle injury. He has been limited all week in practice, and he's officially listed as questionable. Beckham was moving around well in practice. He has a chance to get back on track against a Steelers defense that has allowed the fifth-most passing yards to wide receivers (866) this season.

-- Jamison Hensley

Injury: Knee

The Titans will be without Burks for the second consecutive week. Burks suffered an LCL sprain to his left knee in August that caused him to be out for 12 days. But he played 76% of the snaps in the first three games. Burks wore a wrap on the same knee in practice before Week 3. The wrap progressed to a sleeve the following week when he first appeared on the injury report. Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Burks didn't reaggravate the knee injury from the summer.

-- Turron Davenport

Injury: Back

Cox received an epidural this week for his nagging back pain, according to a league source, who added he isn't expected to miss more than a week. It falls to the former Georgia duo of Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter to pick up the pass-rushing slack against Matthew Stafford and a potent Los Angeles Rams attack. "This is their opportunity to show what's to come for them," defensive end Brandon Graham said.

-- Tim McManus

Injury: Concussion

Garoppolo, who suffered the concussion against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 24, was in the final stages of protocol on Thursday and practicing in a limited capacity. When/if he is cleared, he will start. Rookie Aidan O'Connell started at the Los Angeles Chargers and became the first player to be sacked seven times and commit three turnovers in his NFL debut since team sacks became officially tracked in 1963, per ESPN Stats & Information.

-- Paul Gutierrez