Dan Orlovsky, Damien Woody and Kimberley Martin discuss if Russell Wilson is judged unfairly when compared to other quarterbacks. (1:46)

Open Extended Reactions

The Denver Broncos plan to move on from Frank Clark, whether via a trade or releasing the veteran outside linebacker, sources told ESPN's Field Yates on Thursday.

Clark agreed to a restructured deal Wednesday, giving back $1.686 million in guaranteed salary, perhaps making his contract more attractive on the trade market.

Clark is the second pass-rusher the Broncos will have parted ways with in recent days. Late last week the Broncos traded Randy Gregory to the San Francisco 49ers.

Clark is in his first season with the Broncos but has appeared in just two games because of injury. He has already been declared out for Thursday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs with an illness.

He joined the Broncos after he was released by the Chiefs in March after they were unable to find common ground with his agent, Erik Burkhardt, on a reworked contract.

Clark, 30, played in 58 regular-season games in four seasons with the Chiefs, where he played defensive end and totaled 23.5 sacks. He often had his most productive games in the postseason. Clark played in 12 playoff games for the Chiefs and had 10.5 sacks. He was selected to three Pro Bowls in his four seasons in Kansas City.

He played his first four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, also playing defensive end, and has 58.5 sacks and 14 forced fumbles in nine NFL seasons.