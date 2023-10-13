Open Extended Reactions

BEREA, Ohio - Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will miss a second consecutive game with a right shoulder injury, the team announced.

PJ Walker will start at quarterback instead on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

Watson also missed Cleveland's game on Oct. 1 against the Baltimore Ravens. He briefly threw on the field during pregame in front of Browns officials before the decision was made to make him inactive. Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson started for Watson in that game.

After the 28-3 loss to Baltimore, coach Kevin Stefanski said that he expected Watson to be ready for the 49ers.

But Watson has not had a full practice since Sept. 22 while dealing with a bruised rotator cuff to his throwing shoulder. Despite coming off a bye week, he missed every practice this week while rehabilitating inside.

Stefanski has reiterated that nothing is torn in Watson's shoulder and that it remains structurally sound. Stefanski said after the Ravens game that Watson has been medically cleared to play but can't throw the ball effectively enough to feel comfortable playing.

"Any injury. ... you have to be able to do your job, you have to be able to function and do all the things that are asked of you to play your position," Stefanski said this week. "A quarterback when you have this type of injury, you have to make sure you're able to drive the football, make all the throws."

The Browns signed Walker to their practice squad after training camp on Aug. 30. Walker made seven starts over three seasons with the Carolina Panthers. He completed 57.5% of his passes for five touchdowns and 11 interceptions.