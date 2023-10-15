Washington Commanders left tackle Charles Leno Jr. did not play in Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons after his wife shared on social media that she had a miscarriage.

Jen Leno posted Sunday morning that "our baby girl, Paitynn Maui Leno, gained her wings unexpectedly."

"She came into this world just like her big sisters, quick & fierce, & was such a fighter," Jen Leno wrote. "Thanks to everyone who has poured so much love & prayer into us throughout this journey. Rest easy sweet girl."

Charles Leno also shared the posts on his social media accounts. The couple has three daughters and had expected Paitynn to be born in the spring.

The Commanders had downgraded Leno prior to their 24-16 win for personal reasons.

"Obviously thoughts and prayers are with Leno and his family," quarterback Sam Howell said after the game. "It's super tough to hear something like that happen with one of our teammates and one of our brothers, so we're all behind him and supporting him and his family. We definitely missed him out there. We hope to get him back out soon, but there's a lot of things bigger than football, and God will be with his family and strengthen him throughout this time."