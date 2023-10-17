Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- After injuries to running backs Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers, the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday made a number of moves to try to help at the position.

The Rams elevated Royce Freeman to the active roster and signed Darrell Henderson, who was waived by the team last season, to the practice squad. In addition, the Rams signed running back Myles Gaskin off the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad and added him to their active roster, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Both Williams and Rivers suffered injuries in Sunday's victory over the Arizona Cardinals, and McVay didn't give a specific timeline for their return, saying only that "the initial prognosis looks like it's going to be challenging for those guys in the immediate future."

An MRI revealed Williams has a sprained ankle and is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. It is not considered a long-term injury.

McVay on Monday said the Rams are still "working through" the plan without Williams and Rivers but noted that rookie running back Zach Evans got the first carries after the injuries Sunday.

Freeman has spent this season on the Rams practice squad but has only played special teams snaps. Henderson, a third-round pick by the Rams in 2019, was waived by the team in November 2022 after rushing for 283 yards and three touchdowns on 70 carries last season.

Gaskin spent his first four NFL seasons with the Miami Dolphins and has rushed for 1,355 yards on 361 carries in 38 career games since entering the league in 2019. He has scored 13 total touchdowns (seven rushing, six receiving).