NFL Hall of Fame cornerback Rod Woodson joins Rich Eisen to preview the winner-take-all matchup between the Ravens and the Steelers. (2:06)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens are "very optimistic" about quarterback Lamar Jackson playing in Sunday night's AFC North title game at the Pittsburgh Steelers, coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday.

Jackson, who is dealing with a back contusion, returned to practice Wednesday and was a full participant. This was the first practice in 12 days for Jackson, who was sidelined for Saturday's win at Green Bay after not practicing last week.

"He looked good," Harbaugh said. "I'm very optimistic [that he'll play Sunday], and we'll see how it plays out the rest of the week."

Jackson was injured in a loss to the New England Patriots on Dec. 21, when he was kneed in the back on a run. During Wednesday's practice, it looked like Jackson was wearing a flak jacket or extra padding around his midsection.

"I think he's looking at those kind of [options] right now and he'll figure it out what he wants to do," Harbaugh said.

In Sunday night's regular-season finale, the Ravens (8-8) will battle the Steelers (9-7) for the AFC North title, the AFC's No. 4 seed and a home game in the wild-card round. The season is over for the losing team.

Jackson has struggled in games at Pittsburgh, losing three of four at Acrisure Stadium, where he has been sacked 18 times, had six interceptions and had just three touchdown passes.

"I think the Steelers in the past seem like it's been a team that's always been kind of a knife in our side, especially him," Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. "And I think he'll be more than ready to go if he's out there Sunday."

This has been an injury-filled season for Jackson, who has dealt with hamstring, knee, ankle, toe and back injuries. A two-time NFL MVP, Jackson is averaging 192.6 passing yards per game this season, which ranks 26th in the NFL, and 28.3 yards rushing per game, which is the worst of his eight-year career.

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton said no one should question Jackson's toughness.

"I've been around this dude for the past four years, and I know what he's about," Hamilton said. "I know that he practices what he preaches, and if he's able to go out there, play and practice, he will do so. He's a warrior, and I respect him."