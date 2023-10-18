Who will have more big plays on TNF: Saints or Jags? (0:32)

METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (knee) will be a game-time decision to play Thursday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to Saints coach Dennis Allen.

Davis was present at the Saints' practices on Tuesday and Wednesday but was listed as a nonparticipant. The 12-year veteran has only missed one game in his career after being placed on the COVID-19 list in 2021 and has never missed an NFL game due to injury.

He is officially listed as questionable.

The Saints will also be short-handed on the offensive line after left tackle James Hurst and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk were ruled out. Trevor Penning, who was the starting left tackle before being benched for Hurst last week, will likely take his spot in the lineup.

Reserve tackle Landon Young is also out, making veteran practice squad tackle Cameron Erving a possibility to replace Ramczyk. The Saints were short-handed last week with left guard Andrus Peat injured, and they had to temporarily move right guard Cesar Ruiz to tackle for the first time in his career after Ramczyk left.

Safety Tyrann Mathieu (foot) and running back Jamaal Williams (hamstring) are also questionable after being limited in practice this week. Williams has been on injured reserve and was designated for return on Tuesday.

For the Jaguars, quarterback Trevor Lawrence is questionable with a left knee sprain, but he said Tuesday that he was optimistic that he would be able to play. He has yet to miss a game in his three-year NFL career.

Lawrence wore a brace at Tuesday's practice, and head coach Doug Pederson said the team will see how he feels on Thursday before making a decision on his status. The team signed practice squad quarterback Nathan Rourke to the active roster on Wednesday as the team's emergency quarterback.

However, the Jaguars will be without three starters: Cornerback Tyson Campbell (hamstring), left guard Walker Little (knee) and receiver Zay Jones (knee). Campbell was hurt Sunday against Indianapolis and Jones will miss his third game with an injury originally suffered in Week 2. Little will miss his second consecutive contest.

ESPN's Michael DiRocco contributed to this report.