Who will have more big plays on TNF: Saints or Jags? (0:32)

Open Extended Reactions

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson told ESPN's Ed Werder he expects quarterback Trevor Lawrence to start Thursday night against the New Orleans Saints, pending a pregame workout.

Lawrence has reported improvement to his sprained left knee and has expressed a strong determination to play, even if he has to wear a knee brace.

For the Saints, meanwhile, Andrus Peat will get the start at left tackle with James Hurst ruled out with an ankle injury, a source told Werder. Cameron Erving will be elevated from the practice squad to play right tackle with Ryan Ramczyk ruled out because of a concussion. 2022 first-round pick Trevor Penning, benched Sunday after four starts at left tackle, is not viewed as a potential solution at this point, a source told Werder.

Lawrence officially is listed as questionable. On Tuesday, he expressed optimism that he'd play against the Saints, saying he was "going to do everything I can to be out there on Thursday."

C.J. Beathard took the majority of the Jaguars' first-team reps at practice this week and would start for Jacksonville if Lawrence doesn't play. Beathard is in his third season with the Jaguars after spending his first three years with the 49ers. He has a 2-10 career record as a starter.

Lawrence has not missed a game in his two-plus seasons with the Jaguars since being selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft. He wore a brace on his left knee at practice this week, saying it was an adjustment and that he wasn't sure whether he would wear it if he plays Thursday.

After their road game against the Saints, the Jaguars (4-2) visit the Steelers on Oct. 29 before their Week 9 bye. They return the following week for a home game against the Niners.

Lawrence, who has completed 67.1% of his passes for 1,439 yards and seven touchdowns with three interceptions this season, missed only two games in his college career at Clemson, both in 2020, because of a neck injury and COVID-19.

ESPN's Michael DiRocco contributed to this report.