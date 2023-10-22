Ryan Clark explains why he is picking Geno Smith and the Seahawks to defeat the Cardinals on Sunday. (0:28)

Why Clark expects Geno Smith, Seahawks to get back on track this week (0:28)

Open Extended Reactions

The Seattle Seahawks could be without two key players on offense versus the visiting Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Wide receiver DK Metcalf is dealing with hip and rib injuries, and the Seahawks are likely to decide his status in pregame warmups, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. In addition, backup running back Zach Charbonnet is not expected to play because of an injured hamstring, the source said.

Both players are officially questionable to play.

Metcalf has played the past two weeks despite being listed as questionable due to a rib injury, but there are more concerns about his availability on Sunday than there were the previous two weeks, according to a source.

Metcalf, who has 22 catches for a team-high 337 yards and two touchdowns, missed practice all week before putting in a limited session on Friday.

Charbonnet, the team's second-round pick in April, did not practice this week. Pete Carroll said Thursday that the hamstring injury was not serious, but as the Seahawks coach added, "He can feel it and he's a running back, so it makes a difference in that spot."

DeeJay Dallas is expected to serve as Seattle's No. 2 running back behind Kenneth Walker III on Sunday, according to a source.