FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick recorded his 300th career regular-season win in dramatic fashion Sunday, as quarterback Mac Jones led a touchdown drive in the final minute of a 29-25 triumph over the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots (2-6) were on the cusp of letting a game they led for large stretches slip away from them before Jones engineered an eight-play, 75-yard scoring drive after taking over with 1:58 left on the clock.

Jones hit tight end Mike Gesicki on a 1-yard pass with 12 seconds remaining.

It was the type of final drive that Patriots fans had grown accustomed to during Tom Brady's playing days, but had been elusive for Jones, who is in his third season.

Jones was 11-of-13 for 127 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. He finished 25-of-30 for 272 yards with the two touchdowns and no interceptions.

"I'm happy for Mac. He fought through adversity and had a brilliant game," safety Jabrill Peppers said.

Added center David Andrews: "I thought Mac did a great job today, making the right decisions all day. And obviously at the end. Playing his best football when it mattered, and that's what we needed."

As for Belichick, whose team was off to the worst start in his 24 years as coach, he becomes just the third head coach in NFL history to reach 300 career regular-season wins -- behind Don Shula (328) and George Halas (318).

Including playoffs, Belichick has totaled 331 wins, shy of just Shula's 347.

"He's probably the best to do it," Peppers said. "He coaches the right way. He knows how to push the right buttons to get guys going."

The Patriots' final drive was needed after the Bills turned a lost fumble from receiver Kendrick Bourne into a touchdown and 2-point conversion to take a 25-22 lead on the first play after the two-minute warning.

It started with a 34-yard catch-and-run from running back Rhamondre Stevenson, and a 15-yard connection from Jones to tight end Hunter Henry on third-and-8 was another critical play.

"We watch those guys take ownership in practice," Peppers said. "I know they feel good they can win a game for us."