BALTIMORE -- Detroit Lions kick returner Mohamed Ibrahim was carted off the field after sustaining a hip injury in the third quarter of his team's loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

"Mo's in the hospital. He's having surgery right now," Lions coach Dan Campbell said after Sunday's 38-6 defeat. "Sounds like he'll be OK, but he's going to stay here overnight."

Ibrahim took the kick 22 yards before being tacked by Ronald Darby. Ibrahim remained on the turf after the play and was immediately treated by team trainers.

With many of his teammates gathering around him, Ibrahim was lifted onto a cart and driven off the field.

Minutes later, it was announced that Ibrahim sustained a hip injury.