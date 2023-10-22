Open Extended Reactions

DENVER -- Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson was ejected from Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers, his second ejection for a hit this season.

Jackson, who has already been fined four times for just over $89,600 by the NFL for hits this season, was also ejected from the Broncos' Week 2 loss to the Washington Commanders.

With 14:10 left in the game, the 14th-year safety lowered his shoulder and hit Packers tight end Luke Musgrave in the head after an 18-yard catch. Jackson was flagged and then ejected for the hit that took place right in front of the Packers' sideline.

Jackson has said earlier this season he is "not looking to injure anyone, these are bang-bang plays.''

Musgrave left the game for what was announced as an ankle injury after the play. P.J. Locke moved into the Broncos lineup after Jackson was ejected.