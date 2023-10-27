KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross has been placed on the NFL commissioner's exempt list after being arrested this week on charges of domestic battery and criminal damage to property of less than $1,000.

Ross may not practice or play while on the exempt list. He practiced with the Chiefs on Wednesday and Thursday before he was placed on the exempt list.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said he didn't know if Ross would return to play this season.

"We'll just let it play out the way it goes,'' Reid said. "That's what that list is for.

"I'm not here to judge on that. You go through the process in these situations ... they're all different and so you let it play out. That's how we're set up here in this country and in the NFL that way.''

Ross pleaded not guilty to both misdemeanor charges during his arraignment hearing on Tuesday, and his bond was set at $2,500 with various conditions, including no contact with the accuser or any witnesses.

He was arrested Monday in Shawnee, Kansas, a suburb of Kansas City. Ross is due again in court Dec. 4.

The Kansas domestic battery charge that Ross is facing is defined as "knowingly causing physical contact with a person with whom the offender is involved or has been involved in a dating relationship or a family or household member, when done in a rude, insulting or angry manner."

The items in the property damage charge, according to the Shawnee police, include a laptop, a computer monitor, an iPhone, a gold bracelet and a car key. He originally had been charged with damage value exceeding $1,000, but the charge has since been amended to a misdemeanor and damage of less than $1,000.

Ross played in the Chiefs' first seven games this season and has three catches for 34 yards.