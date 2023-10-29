TE David Njoku gets Browns on board against Seahawks

Open Extended Reactions

SEATTLE -- Desperate for a touchdown drive to get back in the game, Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski dialed up a nifty touchdown play. Quarterback PJ Walker faked a handoff to Pierre Strong Jr., then faked a screen left to Elijah Moore followed by another fake screen back to the right to Strong. With Seattle's defenders pushing further up field with each fake, Walker then dumped off a pass in the middle to tight end David Njoku, who dashed 18 yards for a touchdown, cutting the Seahawks' lead to 14-7.

According to Next Gen Stats, Njoku had a cushion of 7.3 yards when he caught the short slant pass. And safeties Quandre Diggs and Julian Love couldn't get Njoku to the ground before he crashed into the end zone.