FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- It started with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and now the injury bug is working its way through the New York Jets' offensive line.

Center Connor McGovern (knee) and right guard Wes Schweitzer (calf), both injured in Sunday's 13-10 overtime victory over the New York Giants, were placed on injured reserve Monday. The Jets (4-3), winners of three straight, now have four offensive linemen on IR.

The NFL trading deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, but coach Robert Saleh doesn't expect an 11th-hour deal for a lineman.

"You'd like reinforcements, but no one is trading offensive linemen," said Saleh, hinting they may sign a free agent. "They're so scarce throughout the league."

When the Jets face the Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) next Monday night at MetLife Stadium, they will have only one starting lineman in his original position from Week 1 -- left guard Laken Tomlinson. Mekhi Becton, too, has started every game, but he moved from right tackle to left tackle when Duane Brown (hip) went on IR in Week 3. Brown was eligible to return to practice last week, but his three-week window hasn't opened yet.

The fourth lineman on IR is guard/tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker, who is out for the season with a torn Achilles.

McGovern, who has missed only three games in six-plus years, could return later in the season, according to Saleh. For now, he will try to rehab the injury without having surgery, but that's not a sure thing.

"He's not out of the woods," Saleh said, "but let's just say it was best-case scenario based on what we thought on the field."

Schweitzer, the third different player to start at right guard, also has a chance to return after Week 13. He began the season as a backup, but he's a key loss because he plays center, too. He replaced McGovern in the second quarter, but he lasted only 10 snaps before his injury.

Desperate, the Jets had to move Xavier Newman-Johnson to center -- a position he never had played in a regular-season game. Cut by the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 2, he signed to the Jets' practice squad on Oct. 5 and was elevated to the 53-man roster on Saturday. He came in for Schweitzer at right guard, then had to slide into the pivot for the remainder of the game when Schweitzer got hurt.

Rookie Joe Tippmann, who suffered a quadriceps injury in Week 6, could return this week or next. He started four games at right guard, but he's a natural center who can fill the void. But if he's not ready this week, they may have no choice but to start Newman-Johnson, with Tomlinson and Billy Turner at guard and Becton and Max Mitchell at tackle.

Newman-Johnson earned the respect of teammates by winning scout-team player of the week. Because of his ability to play center in a pinch, he got promoted to the game-day roster and adjusted on the fly when pressed into action. His first snap to Zach Wilson resulted in a fumble, but he settled down after that, helping the Jets pull off an improbable late rally.

"People don't understand how hard it is to play football coming off the street," said wide receiver Allen Lazard, alluding to Newman-Johnson. "We've been here since July 19th, going over plays, practicing, and we still struggle sometimes [to] execute. So, to be someone that just came into this building two weeks ago ... understand the offense, put the effort in, taking the time to learn everything, and then to be thrown into the fire like he was during the game ... I'm beyond proud of [Newman-Johnson] and his ability to be resilient."

Despite the winning streak, the Jets have sputtered on offense -- only three touchdowns in the last three games, all by running back Breece Hall. Now they face more potential trouble without McGovern, a savvy veteran known for his ability to make protection calls.

"It's really tough. Everything starts up front," Saleh said of the offensive-line instability. "From a protection standpoint, and how creative you can get offensively, [it] starts with your ability to protect the quarterback."

In other injury news, an MRI confirmed an Achilles tear for defensive tackle Al Woods, 36, who will miss the rest of the season.