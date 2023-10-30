Open Extended Reactions

The Arizona Cardinals have benched quarterback Joshua Dobbs, coach Jonathan Gannon announced Monday, and a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter the team plans to start rookie Clayton Tune on Sunday at the Cleveland Browns.

Dobbs' benching comes a day after Gannon had indicated that Dobbs would remain the starting quarterback against the Browns. On Monday, Gannon said the Cardinals would start either Kyler Murray or Tune against the Browns.

Gannon said Tune would only start Sunday if Murray is not ready to be activated from the physically unable to perform list. If Murray starts, Tune will be his backup, Gannon said.

Murray has not played yet this season and remains on the PUP list after tearing an ACL last season. His 21-day window to be added to the active roster will expire next week.

Dobbs has started the Cardinals' first eight games, a stretch in which Arizona is 1-7. He has thrown for 1,569 yards with eight touchdowns and five interceptions.

The Cardinals selected Tune in the fifth round out of Houston in this year's draft.