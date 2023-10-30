Open Extended Reactions

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals will stick with Joshua Dobbs as their starting quarterback next weekend in Cleveland, coach Jonathan Gannon said after Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Gannon was asked if Dobbs will start Week 9 against the Browns and responded with one word: "Yeah."

Gannon's response signifies that quarterback Kyler Murray will not return from his ACL injury for at least another week. Asked if Murray will start against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10, when Murray's 21-day window to be added to the 53-man roster expires, Gannon was noncommittal.

"I don't know," Gannon said. "We'll see. Day-by-day, guys."

Dobbs said he's looking forward to starting a ninth consecutive game for Arizona and said he has to just "get ready to play." Sunday will also be his return to Cleveland, where he spent the first 13 weeks of last season before he re-signed with the Browns this offseason.

"I know whatever headlines will be made out of returning to Cleveland and everything, but not looking at those, man," said Dobbs, who was acquired by Arizona from Cleveland in August in a trade. "It's another football game to go out, compete. I love being here. I love the fight of this team, this locker room, and I'm excited to go compete with these guys next weekend."

Dobbs struggled early in Sunday's loss to the Ravens, throwing for only 61 yards with about 9:30 left in the fourth quarter. He finished with 208 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, leading the Cardinals on a comeback run in the fourth quarter. Arizona outscored Baltimore 17-10 in the final 15 minutes and to come within a score by the end.

Overall, Gannon said Dobbs' body of work this season, the first in Dobbs' career that he was the regular starter, has been "good."

Despite his struggles, Dobbs said it feels great to have Gannon's confidence.

"I think it oozed out throughout the game when things weren't going our way early not only sticking with me but sticking with each other, having that confidence in each other that, 'Hey, keep fighting one play at a time, we'll bounce back and make this a game,'" Dobbs said. "And, so, that's important. I love having that for [Gannon] and so it's my job to continue playing good football, clean up those two plays that put our defense in bad situations, man, and, and give us an opportunity to win each and every weekend."