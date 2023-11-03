Open Extended Reactions

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Cole Holcomb was carted off the field with a knee injury late in the first quarter of Thursday night's game against the Tennessee Titans.

He has been officially ruled out.

Matched up with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, Holcomb was trailing on the play after quarterback Will Levis connected with Hopkins for a big gain. Steelers safety Keanu Neal came in to make the tackle on Hopkins, running into Holcomb's knee after bringing Hopkins down.

Holcomb immediately clutched his left knee on the field as Steelers athletic trainers rushed out to him. A cart came on quickly, and Holcomb was helped into the back as teammates gathered around him.

Holcomb, who signed with the Steelers in free agency after a four-year stint with the Washington Commanders, is a key part of a three-man inside linebacker rotation with Kwon Alexander and Elandon Roberts. Holcomb has 52 tackles on the season, including four for loss. He's also forced two fumbles and recovered another. Holcomb has played 85% of defensive snaps for the Steelers this season.