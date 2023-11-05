Chiefs' Rashee Rice evades Dolphins for first score in Frankfurt

Open Extended Reactions

FRANKFURT, Germany -- On their first drive of the game Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs accomplished what they didn't in all of last week's game. They scored a touchdown.

In this case, it came from rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice, who took a screen pass 11 yards for the touchdown that gave the Chiefs a 7-0 lead.

The Chiefs appeared to score on the previous play, but Patrick Mahomes' pass to Justin Watson, initially called a touchdown, was overturned after the video review.

It was Mahomes' first opening-drive passing touchdown of the season.