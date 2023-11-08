Pat McAfee praises Will Levis for his performance, despite the Titans' loss to the Steelers. (1:32)

Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is adjusting to life as a backup after rookie Will Levis was named the starting quarterback for the rest of the season on Tuesday.

"It hits hard," Tannehill said Wednesday. "I've never been in this situation before, never a situation that anyone wants to be in, but it's a situation I'm in."

Tannehill said Titans coach Mike Vrabel told him Monday that Levis was going to be the starter. Vrabel informed the team on Tuesday.

Over the past couple of days, Tannehill has tried to "walk through" the emotions and prepare to be the backup. Tannehill was back on the field Tuesday for the first time since he suffered a right high ankle sprain in Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens.

The main focus for Tannehill is to get healthy. He got some more work in on Wednesday, but Vrabel said they will see what Tannehill can do before deciding if he will share scout-team reps with Malik Willis.

Tannehill admitted being relegated to the backup spot isn't a fun situation but that he plans to be a pro.

"I'm going to be here to answer any questions he has and try to help him out along the way," Tannehill said of working with Levis.

According to Levis, Tannehill has done a great job keeping the relationship professional and is already helping whenever possible.

"Yesterday at practice, doing a good job of stepping in and letting me know that the reps, even in the beginning of practice with the 1s [were mine]," Levis said. "I didn't want to step over him, but he came to me first to be like, 'Hey, this is you.' So it was cool to hear that."