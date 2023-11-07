Despite a late-game interception, Damien Woody tells Scott Van Pelt that Will Levis has shown enough promise to deserve a run as Tennessee's starter. (1:29)

Woody on SVP: Will Levis has shown Titans don't need Ryan Tannehill (1:29)

Open Extended Reactions

Rookie Will Levis will be the Tennessee Titans' starting quarterback for the rest of the season, coach Mike Vrabel announced Tuesday.

Levis had started the Titans' past two games, with Ryan Tannehill sidelined by a high ankle sprain. He has thrown for 500 yards with four touchdowns and one interception in his two starts.

Now, when he is healthy to return, Tannehill will be the backup as Levis, the Titans' 2023 second-round pick, takes over as the full-time starter.

Vrabel informed the Titans of the quarterback change in a team meeting Tuesday morning.

Tannehill, who has been the Titans' starter since 2019 when he replaced Marcus Mariota during that season, will be a free agent after this season.