Open Extended Reactions

If you haven't heard about "new romantics" Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift by now, you probably haven't been watching many Kansas City Chiefs games.

Seemingly every Chiefs game has come with a reference to the pop star -- from camera shots of her watching in luxury boxes, song callbacks from commentators and questions to Kelce in media availability, Swift is everywhere in NFL media.

But this week, their roles reversed. With Kelce on a bye week from his usual duties in Kansas City, the star tight end took the opportunity to be the one attending one of the songstress' performances. Kelce was spotted in a Buenos Aires hotel hanging out with Swift on Friday night -- Swift's show for the night had been postponed to Sunday due to rain.

When your worlds collide. Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift in the building on our last night in Buenos Aires. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/BhhmSpdoAo — Tory Barron (@Tory_Barron) November 11, 2023

The singer's Eras Tour has started its international phase, with Swift taking the stage Thursday night in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The show will be her second international stop of the tour, and the first of two stops in South America.

Kelce and Swift's romance got its start thanks to the Eras Tour -- though in a rather unconventional manner. Kelce attended Swift's July show at Arrowhead Stadium but was unable to follow through with his initial plan of giving her a friendship bracelet (trading such bracelets is a tradition among attendees of Swift's shows) adorned with his phone number.

Despite this inauspicious start, "Invisible Strings" evidently were present between the pairing -- Swift and Kelce got in contact, and eventually began dating.