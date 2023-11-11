Mike Tannenbaum explains why he expects the Bills to get back to their winning ways against the Broncos. (0:28)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Despite being limited in the last two days of practice with a back injury, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs does not carry an injury designation into the game vs. the Denver Broncos and is set to play.

"A little bit of maintenance," Diggs said of his injury on Saturday. "I had some stuff leftover from the game. I [participated fully in] practice on [Thursday]. So, just trying to stay ahead of it. I didn't have too many issues, but rather be proactive than reactive."

Diggs said that they are trying to be smart with the injury in taking two limited days of practice. The wide receiver has been held under 100 receiving yards in three straight games after recording four consecutive games with100 receiving yards.

The team, however, will be without two starters on "Monday Night Football" (8:15 p.m. EST, ABC/ESPN) on defense in safety Micah Hyde (neck/stinger) and cornerback Christian Benford (right hamstring), who both suffered injuries in last week's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and have been ruled out. Neither practiced all week. This will be the first game Hyde has missed this season and the second for Bernard (Week 5). Linebacker Terrel Bernard remains in concussion protocol and is questionable for the game after being limited and in a red non-contact jersey at practice.

Backup safety Taylor Rapp is expected to primarily start in place of Hyde with defensive back Cam Lewis also in line to contribute. Cornerback Rasul Douglas, who the Bills traded to acquire right before the trade deadline, is also expected to start in place of Benford in just his second game with the team and opposite Dane Jackson. Tyrel Dodson would move over to middle linebacker if Bernard is unable to go.

The Bills defense has dealt with a variety of injuries this season with three starters already on injured reserve (LB Matt Milano, DT DaQuan Jones and CB Tre'Davious White).