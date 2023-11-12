        <
        >

          Patriots bench QB Mac Jones for final drive in loss to Colts

          play
          Mac Jones throws crucial INT in the red zone (0:31)

          Julian Blackmon comes up with a huge interception for the Colts late in the fourth quarter. (0:31)

          • Mike Reiss, ESPN Staff WriterNov 12, 2023, 05:31 PM
            Close
              Mike Reiss is an NFL reporter at ESPN and covers the New England Patriots. Reiss has covered the Patriots since 1997 and joined ESPN in 2009. In 2019, he was named Massachusetts Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association. You can follow Reiss on Twitter at @MikeReiss.
            Follow on X

          FRANKFURT, Germany -- New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was pulled from Sunday's 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts at Frankfurt Stadium after throwing a fourth-quarter interception, with coach Bill Belichick turning to backup Bailey Zappe with 1:52 remaining.

          Jones' benching sparks questions on whether he will keep the starting job for the second half of the season. He had already been pulled from two games earlier in the season -- against the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints -- but the outcome was well in hand in those games.

          This was different, as the Patriots took over at their 14-yard line with a chance to drive for a game-winning score. Zappe was ultimately intercepted, extinguishing the team's comeback hopes.

          The Patriots are 2-8 and have a bye next weekend.

          The Patriots had been driving for a potential go-ahead touchdown, advancing to the 15-yard line, when Jones was intercepted by safety Julian Blackmon on a throw well short of his intended receiver.

          Earlier in the game, Jones drew the wrath of offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien on the sideline.