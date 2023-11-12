Open Extended Reactions

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White caught a screen pass out of the backfield and ran it 43 yards along the left sideline to score a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, grabbing a 7-3 lead in the first half.

It came off a play-action screen from quarterback Baker Mayfield against a blitz where center Robert Hainsey and right guard Cody Mauch paved the way downfield. White hit 20.7 mph on the play, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. It was the fastest by a Bucs player on offense since Leonard Fournette on a 47-yard score in Week 14 in 2021.

Baker dishes it to Rachaad White and he does the rest for a 43-yard TD!



It marked the longest catch of White's career and the second straight week when he set a new career high for the longest reception of his career, according to ESPN Stats & Information. White had a 33-yard catch-and-run in Week 9 against the Houston Texans.

The touchdown marks his third in two weeks, and it was just the second receiving touchdown the Titans have allowed to a running back this season.

The Bucs' ground game has struggled, but White's pass catching has emerged as a bright spot. White entered the day with 33 receptions, tied with Christian McCaffrey, for second most by a running back.